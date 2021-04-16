Testimony continues in trial of 2 men accused in Nicole Montalvo’s murder

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The trial of two men accused in the 2019 murder and dismembering of Nicole Montalvo will pick up Friday with more witness testimony.

Jurors on Thursday heard from a forensic DNA analyst and forensic technicians with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, who walked the jury through the moments they found Montalvo’s body.

After a jury was seated earlier this week, opening statements and testimony began Tuesday. Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Rivera, are charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Otero-Rivera’s estranged wife in Osceola County.

Montalvo, 33, was reported missing in October 2019 after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from school. Her dismembered remains were later found buried on property owned by the Riveras. Otero-Rivera and Montalvo had a son together, but they were separated at the time of her death.

Crystal Bunn, Montalvo’s son’s teacher, said during witness testimony that the boy’s grandfather, Angel Rivera, picked him up the day she missed a school meeting. Bunn said in court Angel Rivera had his own suspicions for her disappearance.

“That he wasn’t sure where she was. He had felt like she was having interactions with other men, that she could be out with one of them, that she hasn’t been home in a while,” she said.

The Riveras are being represented by two separate attorneys, with the defense for Otero-Rivera pointing the finger at their client’s father during opening statements Tuesday.

“He was unquestionably the boss of the Rivera family,” a defense attorney said. “He controlled things. He manipulated things.”