Murder trial continues for 2 men in Nicole Montalvo’s death

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Testimony continued Wednesday in the murder trial for two men accused in the 2019 slaying and dismemberment of Nicole Montalvo.

Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday in the trial for Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Rivera, who are charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Otero-Rivera’s estranged wife in Osceola County.

Montalvo, 33, was reported missing in October 2019 after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from school. Her dismembered remains were later found buried on property owned by the Riveras. Otero-Rivera and Montalvo had a son together, but they were separated at the time of her death.

The men are represented by separate attorneys, and on Tuesday, the defense for Otero-Rivera said the state’s evidence is circumstantial and pointed the finger at their client’s father.

“He was unquestionably the boss of the Rivera family,” a defense attorney said. “He controlled things. He manipulated things.”

Rivera’s attorney, meanwhile, did not offer an opening statement.

The state then began calling witnesses.

An FDLE cellphone records expert testified there were a few abnormal calls made from Montalvo’s cellphone around the time she was reported missing.