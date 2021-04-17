Ocala police identify skeletal remains found in wooded area, ask for help locating next of kin

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department has identified skeletal remains found in a wooded area last month and is asking for the public’s help with any information that can lead to the person’s next of kin.

Police said the remains were found in the woods near the intersection of the 3400 block N. Pine Ave. and Northwest Gainesville Road in north Ocala on March 31.

The department said the remains were identified as 51-year-old Norberto Munoz, a Hispanic man. Officials said no signs of trauma or foul play were found.

Police said detectives have “exhausted all means of locating a next of kin” and ask anyone who may have known Munoz or has information on his next of kin to contact the police department at (352) 369-7000.