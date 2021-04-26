Surveyors discover body off Lake County road

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A body was found off of a road in Lake County around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said surveyors working in the area spotted the body in the area of Five Mile Road and Schofield Road.

This is about a mile west of State Road 429 and seven miles south of State Road 50.

Deputies said when they got to the scene, the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The sheriff’s office said the race and the gender of the body is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.