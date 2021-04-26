All clear given after code yellow at Jackson Heights Middle School in Oviedo

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A code yellow was issued then lifted shortly thereafter for Jackson Heights Middle School in Oviedo Monday afternoon, according to a message issued by the district.

Seminole County Public Schools said the code yellow was issued at about 3:45 p.m. because Oviedo police were looking for the culprit or culprits responsible for vehicle burglaries. The all clear was given at about 4 p.m.

While an alert sent to parents said a code red was issued, officials later clarified and said it was actually a code yellow.

The district’s website says a code red is issued when there is an unauthorized intruder or a potential threat to safety on campus. A code yellow means there’s an incident outside of school that requires police, fire or medical response.

