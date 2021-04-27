Daytona Beach community rallies behind tattoo shop owner, philanthropist hit by drunk driver

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A well-known and loved tattoo shop owner and philanthropist is in the hospital after Daytona Beach police said he was hit on his motorcycle by a drunk driver on April 10.

Willie “T” Jones’ Tropical Tattoo shop on US-1 is one of the oldest tattoo shops in Volusia County. The community is now rallying behind Jones to help with medical expenses and recovery.

Willie "T" Jones Tropical Tattoo shop on US-1 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“He has a lot of faith. That’s what’s keeping him going is his faith,” his wife Gloria Perry said.

Police said Jones was riding his motorcycle near the intersection of Coates and Main Streets when a drunk driver going the wrong way slammed into him. The driver was arrested and is facing several charges.

“He’s got four ribs that are broken. They were actually shattered. They cut his left bottom of his lung,” Perry said.

Jones was in the ICU for a week. He had surgery and complications with the surgery.

An online fundraiser is taking donations for the medical expenses, helping the man who has poured his heart into the community during the 31 years he and Gloria have owned the shop. You can make a donation by clicking here.

