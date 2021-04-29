Sanford man accused of attacking family with katana sword

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford man is accused of slashing a Japanese samurai-style sword at his parents and sister, causing series injures, according to police.

Sanford police responded to a home on Spanish Bay Drive Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. after a 911 caller requested medical assistance.

The operator attempted to learn more about the situation while law enforcement and medical personnel were on the way, but the caller only stated “when they get here they will find out,” according to the arrest report.

When officers arrived, they found Gary Dwain St Aubyn Campbell pacing outside of the home. Inside, police said they found his mother, father and sister all suffering from severe slash and stab wounds. The three victims were transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital.

According to the arrest report, investigators believe Campbell intentionally attacked his family members with a katana sword. A katana is a single-blade Japanese sword with a handle associated with samurai.

Campbell was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree homicide and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.