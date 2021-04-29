UCF in-person graduation ceremonies return next week for first time since start of pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – In-person commencement ceremonies will be held at the University of Central Florida for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to school officials.

Officials said the commencement ceremonies will take place next weekend with a Grad Walk starting Friday, April 30, through Wednesday, May 5, giving students a “more intimate experience” to have up to five guests in attendance and the opportunity to hear their names called.

[TRENDING: Cruises could resume in July | This K-9 is stopping child abuse. Here’s how | Scohol? Sign painted incorrectly]

Ad

The Grad Walk was first introduced during the fall 2020 semester, when more than 2,500 students participated, according to UCF. For this upcoming Grad Walk, there are more than 3,700 students signed up.

UCF will have seven separate graduation ceremonies at the on-campus arena take place from Thursday, May 6, through Saturday, May 8. The last time in-person graduation ceremonies took place was at the end of the fall 2019 semester.

The school said more than 2,600 students will cross the stage and receive their diploma. Each student can bring two guests for the ceremony.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed from the university’s Facebook and YouTube pages. For more information, click here.