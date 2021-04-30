Family of man who died after 2019 arrest files lawsuit against Ocoee, Windermere police

Family members of Jean Samuel Celestin announced a lawsuit against Ocoee and Windermere police departments. Celestin died on April 11, 2019 after officers responded to Celestin's home while he was having a schizophrenic episode. (Image: Jeff Segers/WKMG)

OCOEE, Fla. – The family of Jean Samuel Celestin is suing the cities of Ocoee, Windermere and their police departments more than two years after the 33-year-old died following an arrest during a domestic violence call.

The lawsuit claims that Celestin was suffering from an acute mental health crisis at the time of the April 11, 2019 arrest. Celestin suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, according to the lawsuit.

[TRENDING: Thousands skipping 2nd vaccine dose | This K-9 is stopping child abuse. Here’s how | Florida legislature passes controversial vote-by-mail bill]

Ad

Celestin’s mother and sister called 911 on that night after they got into a physical confrontation with the man. Body camera video from that night shows the officers speaking with Celestin’s mother, saying that the man had hit her in the face. In the video, Celestin’s mother can be heard saying he is dealing with some kind of mental issue.

The lawsuit claims Celestin’s family had him committed to a mental health facility previously and that they were trying to do the same on April 11, 2019.

[RELATED: Man dies after being shocked with Taser by Ocoee police]

According to the suit, the Ocoee officers who responded — officer Joshua Bode and officer Christopher Bonner — treated Celestin as a criminal rather than someone in crisis. It goes on to claim that the officer failed to engage the crisis intervention team, even though one has existed in the Ocoee Police Department for more than 20 years. Bode and Bonner both worked in the road patrol unit, according to the lawsuit.

Ad

Body camera video from those officers shows their interaction with Celestin. They ask if they can speak with him.

Ad

Ad

Ad