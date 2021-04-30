Threat unfounded at Tohopekaliga High School, extra officers to be on campus

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Extra officers will be on campus at Tohopekaliga High School on Friday, according to the Osceola County School District.

The district said this afternoon a student reported overhearing another student make a threat of violence.

[TRENDING: Cruises could resume in July | This K-9 is stopping child abuse. Here’s how | Scohol? Sign painted incorrectly]

School officials said the threat was unfounded and the students and staff were never in danger.

As a precaution, school officials said extra law enforcement officers will be on campus on Friday.