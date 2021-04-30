Volusia County Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccination site administers first doses for last time

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Friday marks the last time the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Volusia County Fairgrounds will give out first doses as the shutdown date for the location looms.

Since the site opened earlier this year, 74,000 doses have been administered. The site will cease operations on May 28.

“When vaccine efforts started in January, the partnership between the county and Department of Health to provide vaccines at the fairgrounds was a vital step in ensuring our residents had the ability to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Volusia County public protection director Joe Pozzo said. “I’m encouraged that vaccine supply is now meeting demand and that vaccines are available at many locations throughout the county. In discussing with both the state and local Florida Department of Health, we’ve determined it’s the appropriate time to transition efforts from a mass vaccine site to more community-focused operations.”

Appointments are required.

Shots will still be provided at the Volusia County health department’s four locations:

421 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

717 W. Canal St., New Smyrna Beach Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

775 Harley Strickland Boulevard, Orange City: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.



