Data shows more than half of US travelers are considering visiting Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 200 Orlando tourism industry leaders met for the first time in-person since the pandemic at the Orange County Convention Center with an update from VisitOrlando on their plan to take Orlando’s $75 billion tourism industry from recovery back to record-breaking.

The tourism group hosted the event during National Travel and Tourism Week.

“At VisitOrlando, our main focus is recovery, recovery, recovery,” said Casandra Matej, VisitOrlando’s new CEO and President.

According to VisitOrlando, new research in just ahead of Memorial Day, shows that 87% of U.S. travelers are planning summer travel and more than 50% are considering Orlando.

“People are traveling and people are traveling to Orlando so we have a lot to celebrate,” Matej added.

At the event, tourism data analyst and researcher Erin Francis Cummings broke down data from 1,200 weekly surveys on travel sentiment that have been sent out since the beginning of the pandemic.

Florida is at the top and Orlando is at the top 20 of the destinations travelers want to go to in the U.S, according to the data.