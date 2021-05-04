State finds 24 ‘possible violations’ after massive Winter Springs fish kill

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection discovered 24 “possible violations” after a massive fish kill in January at a Winter Springs pond that left the shoreline littered with thousands of rotting fish carcasses.

At the time, the then-mayor of Winter Springs blamed a faulty valve inside an old pipe under the old City golf course that leaked thousands of gallons of reclaimed water into the pond. The Mayor said no one currently at the wastewater facilities knew about the pipe.

But the FL DEP investigation discovered much more than a broken pipe.

Among the notes from the DEP warning letter:

Treatment plant flows had bypassed the filtration and disinfection systems. These flows were discharged to the land application disposal systems.

Bypassed flows were not monitored as required in the current permit.

Several abnormal events at this facility were reported late or not reported to the Department as required in the current permit.

Numerous reporting/transcription errors were noted throughout the Discharge Monitoring Report (DMR) review period.

In an email to News 6, Winter Springs City Manager Shawn Boyle blamed the age of the wastewater treatment facilities.

