Girl Scout Cookie sales down 25%, 216,000 extra boxes in Central Florida warehouse

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Girl Scouts in Florida said the coronavirus has stuck a wrench in their annual cookie sale.

There are 216,000 extra boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in a Central Florida warehouse.

The organization said this equates to more than $1,000,000 in funding.

Sales of the cookies were supposed to stop in March, now they have extended the deadline until the end of May.

“The plan is to reach out, be creative. We are reaching out to the business community. We are reaching out to the general public and we are just trying to find more creative ways of selling the cookies and getting the girls who still want to participate, re-engaged to help us,” Chief Operating Officer Crystal Jones said.

Sales of Girl Scout Cookies have help fund the organization since 1917.