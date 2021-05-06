Osceola County Schools discuss with authorities recommendation of resource officers wearing cameras

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders with Osceola County Public Schools met with law enforcement on Thursday to discuss the recommendations of a resident advisory committee.

The School Resource Officer Citizens Advisory Task Force was formed after cellphone video captured an Osceola County deputy slamming a Liberty High School student to the ground in January.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to unemployed: Look for a job | Cops: Fla. woman hurls Whopper, racial slurs | Video: SpaceX Starship finally sticks landing]

Ad

The group finalized a list of 20 recommendations last month, however Thursday’s conversation was mainly focused on the topic of exploring a guardian program in charter schools.

“It’s an open discussion on having options to allow charter schools to independently police their own,” Sheriff Marcos Lopez said.

The county’s three law enforcement agencies have advocated for a guardian program to alleviate staffing restrictions and allow charter schools to save money.

“The reality of the situation is that this is having a huge impact on the rest of the operations,” Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell said.

Some school board members voiced concerns about a change in security for students, teachers and staff.