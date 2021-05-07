Marion deputies search for missing endangered 1-year-old

Marion County deputies are searching for a missing endangered 1-year-old.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a missing endangered 1-year-old.

The sheriff’s office said Broady Nash Fincher was last seen at 10020 NE 20th Terrace Road in Anthony.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a green cartoon character on the front of the shirt.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to unemployed: Look for a job | Cops: Fla. woman hurls Whopper, racial slurs | Video: SpaceX Starship finally sticks landing]

Investigators believe he is with his mother Brittany Fincher who drives a green Kia Soul with the Florida Tag QRA L61.

Ad

Law enforcement officers said they are concerned for Broady Nash Fincher’s safety.

Anyone who sees Broady Nash Fincher is asked to call 911.