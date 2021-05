Officers with the Ocoee Police Department are searching for a missing 61-year-old man.

Police said he was last seen leaving 10000 West Colonial Drive on Sunday.

He might be driving a 2004 red Chevrolet pickup truck with the Florida license plate number Y36ZPG.

