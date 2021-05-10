PHOTOS: Florida lightning strike sends road debris through truck windshield

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Lightning is being blamed for propelling chunks of asphalt through the windshield of a pickup truck in Florida, sending two people to the hospital.

According to Walton County Fire Rescue, lightning struck Interstate 10 just after 7:30 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 81.

The strike threw asphalt into the air and through the front windshield of a black Ford pickup truck, according to first responders. Pictures show the asphalt also smashed out the back window of the truck.

Fire crews said two people in the truck were hurt and taken to the hospital, but no details were given about their conditions.