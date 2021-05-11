Man shot to death, juvenile uninjured in Titusville home invasion

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday evening after he and a juvenile were held at gunpoint during a home invasion in Titusville, police said.

The juvenile, whose age has not been released, was not injured in the shooting, which was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Rock Pit Road.

Titusville police said officers were called to the home and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that two intruders, who were wearing hoodies, entered the home, held the duo at gunpoint and tried to steal their belongings.

According to police, the evidence shows the victim was shot during a fight with the culprits, who fled the scene and remain at large.

The victim was taken to a hospital and died early Tuesday, police said.

Police said the man was targeted and the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.