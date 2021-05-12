Free drive-thru food giveaway planned for Saturday in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. – Orlando Dream Center is partnering with McCraney Property Company and Second Harvest Food Bank for a drive-thru food distribution in Ocoee.
The event is set for Saturday at Distribution 429 which is located at 635 Ocoee Business Parkway.
The event is set to start at 9:30 a.m. and will last until supplies run out. The food is being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and is free to anyone in need.
The Orlando Dream Center asks that people looking for help make sure their trunks are empty and also that they are prepared to wait. Food will be distributed to a maximum of two families per vehicle, according to a news release.
Everyone is asked to wear a mask while interacting with the volunteers at the event.
