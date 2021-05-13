Hummer holding 4 containers of gas bursts into flames at Florida gas station after filling up

A Hummer burst into flames in Florida right after filling up several gas cans, according to fire officials.

Citrus County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched for the SUV fire in Homosassa just before 11 a.m. Wednesday and found a 2004 Hummer H2 engulfed in flames, officials said.

Firefighters found four, 5-gallon containers in the back of the Hummer that had just been filled at a Texaco Food Mart near the scene, a fire official said.

According to the fire crew, they were able to quickly put out the fire and said one person was injured but refused to be transported for treatment.

Officials have been warning people for several days to not “panic buy” gasoline because of fuel shortage concerns due to the closure of the Colonial Pipeline after it was hacked.