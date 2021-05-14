Central Florida to have unusual run of cooler weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – The high at the Orlando International Airport maxed out at 80 degrees on Thursday.

Normally this time of year we are sweltering with highs of 88 degrees.

Over the next few days, Central Florida will have an unusual run of cooler weather.

Thursday night, most of the showers will have shifted south of the area.

A low of 65 is set for Orlando. That low is not out of range for this time of year.

Over the last 30 years, the average low on this date is 66.

The high Friday is a different story.

Some clouds will show up on Friday, so will some sunshine.

The high will climb to 83. This is only 5 degrees below normal.

The rain chance will be 10%, most of the showers we do have will be blowing onshore from the Atlantic.

Saturday the wind from the northeast will continue. This will keep a few showers along the coast and will keep the daytime high well below the norm.

The high on Saturday will be 80. That will be 8 degrees below normal.

As cool as these temps are this weekend they are not records. The record lows this time of year are in the low 50s, the lows all weekend will be in the 60s.