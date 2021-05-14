Launch roundup: SpaceX, ULA and NASA targeting liftoffs

File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink satellites passes over an old stone house near Florence, Kan. The train of lights was actually a series of relatively low-flying satellites launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX as part of its Starlink internet service earlier this week. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are three launches to look out for in the next few days, two in Florida and one up the coast in Virginia.

SpaceX is targeting Saturday evening to launch another round of Starlink satellites. The company has been sending about 60 internet-beaming spacecraft into low-Earth orbit at a time. This will mark the 28th dedicated launch for SpaceX’s global internet constellation as the company continues to expand internet services to more countries and cities around the world.

The Falcon 9 launch is scheduled to blast off from Kennedy Space Center Launchpad 39A at 6:54 p.m.

Weather is looking pretty good and it should be a nice weekend to be outside as the heat in Central Florida has dropped a few degrees.

Forecasters with the 45th Weather Squadron, now part of the newly renamed Launch Delta 45, are predicting a 70% chance of favorable liftoff conditions. The primary concern will be liftoff winds and cloud cover. Conditions at sea are also favorable for the Falcon 9 booster to land on the droneship “Of Course I Still Love You” following the launch.

Florida won’t be the only state hosting a launch in the coming days as NASA plans to launch a small sounding rocket from Virginia but even then, the Sunshine State still benefits because the glowing gases emitted from the rocket will put on a show all down the east coast if the sky is clear.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility has been working through some weather and now technical delays to launch the KiNET-X sounding rocket.

Another attempt is planned sometime during a 40-minute launch window opening at 8:10 p.m. Saturday.

The launch from Wallops Island, Virginia, will be releasing vapor tracers into the atmosphere, and NASA officials say Central Florida will also have the chance to see the colorful lights created by the vapors.

To spot the glowing vapors, look east low on the horizon 90 seconds to two minutes after the rocket launches from Virginia.

Then downrange at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, United Launch Alliance is planning to launch a satellite for the U.S. Space Force.

The Atlas V liftoff is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Monday from Space Launch Complex 41.

Inside the rocket’s nosecone will be a spacecraft known as SBIRS GEO Flight 5, a missile detection and early warning satellite.

Forecasters with the Space Launch Delta 45th Weather Squadron are predicting a 90% chance of favorable weather for liftoff.

