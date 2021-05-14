Marion homeowner shot after confronting 3 men going through his vehicles, deputies say

A Marion County homeowner was shot after he spotted three men going through his vehicles on March 2, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested three men on Friday.

Law enforcement officers said back on March 2, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Northwest 68th Place in Ocala.

The sheriff’s office said they found the victim, who was shot in the leg, and he told officers he saw three men going through his vehicles.

The victim told deputies he confronted the men and one of the men shot him in the leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

The three men fled after the shooting, according to the report.

Deputies identified the shooter as 20-year-old Zachary Amedeo Zwick.

The sheriff’s office said another victim came forward and she she also saw three men going through her vehicles and stealing a pair of her shoes from the garage.

The second victim was able to spot the men on her security camera.

Shelton Zoleo, 18, and 18-year-old Jared Bacelo are facing the following charges: aggravated battery, four counts of burglary and two counts of petit theft.

Zoleo and Bacelo are being held on a $69,000 bond.

Zwick is facing charges of armed burglary and aggravated battery. He is being held on a $93,000 bond.