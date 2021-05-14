WATCH LIVE: Plumes of smoke, flames pouring from shipwreck

Webcam shows flames and black smoke coming from what's left of the Golden Ray wreckage.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A massive ship that capsized in the St. Simons Sound bay in Georgia in 2019 is on fire Friday.

The ship, named the Golden Ray, capsized in September 2019, according to News 6 partner WJXT.

[TRENDING: Disney reacts to new CDC mask rules | Rocket launch could bring ‘glowing’ sky to Fla. | Can trolls be charged in murder case?]

Live video shows flames and plumes of black smoke coming from the ship, which crews have been working to dismantle.

Ad

Crews have been shearing sections of the ship for months. Responders last week said they started the fifth of seven total cuts of the removal process.