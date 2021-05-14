Winter Park Sidewalk Arts Festival returns after COVID-19 delays

WINTER PARK, Fla. – One of Winter Park’s most beloved traditions is back for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 62nd Sidewalk Arts Festival kicks off Friday along Park Avenue.

The event features more than 175 artists and attracts 350,000 visitors each year.

The festival was canceled last year and postponed earlier this year due to the threat of COVID-19. A virtual festival was held from March 15 until March 31.

According to its website, the Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival is one of the nation’s oldest, largest and most prestigious outdoor art festivals. The festival debuted in March 1960. More than 1,100 artists from around the world applied to participate in this year’s event.

To learn more about this year’s event, visit the festival’s website at www.wpsaf.org.