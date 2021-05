Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

The DeLand Police Department is investigating a shooting incident on Saturday where two separate homes were struck.

Police said two homes in the 1200 block of Farmsworth Court sustained projectile impacts from a rifle shot in a wooded area to the east behind the homes.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire, but no injuries were reported, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400.