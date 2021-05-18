Advocates to discuss lawsuit seeking to block Florida’s new voting law

ORLANDO, Fla. – Representatives from several voting rights organization are set to discuss a lawsuit they hope will halt the implementation of Florida’s new election law.

Members from a coalition of Black and Latinx organizations will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss their legal complaint.

Opponents say the law will prevent communities of color, seniors and people with disabilities from exercising their right to vote.

Senate Bill 90, which was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month, restricts where and when ballot drop boxes can be used in an election and limits who can collect them. It also adds new identification requirements.

Tuesday’s announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m.