‘Trips Ahoy:’ Orlando man busted with THC edibles, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man, who has several outstanding warrants, was busted in Martin County with “Trips Ahoy” THC edibles, according to deputies.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest of Manuel Mustelier, 33, online Tuesday.

According to the post, deputies tried to pull over Mustelier but the man bailed out of his car and ran into a nearby pond. Deputies said he jumped into the pond and swam to the other side, but was cuffed by a deputy who waiting on that bank.

Investigators said they search Muselier’s car and found LSD and several packages of THC-laced edibles. Many of the items were made to look like normal snack foods — Cheetos, Doritos and Ruffles chips — but some also bore names like “Trips Ahoy” and “Cannaburst.” All of the packages were marked as containing THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.

MCSO: A cache of THC edibles found in Martin Mustelier's car after his arrest (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

According to the sheriff’s office’s post, Mustelier was already wanted on several warrants out of Orange County for attempted kidnapping, battery by strangulation, trespassing on a construction site and resisting arrest.

He now also faces charges of drug possession and obstruction of justice without violence.

“He took the #WrongExit earning himself a ‘trips ahoy’ to the Martin County Jail,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Mustelier is being held without bond.

