The best books to read during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

ORLANDO, Fla. – While hopping on a plane and traveling to a foreign land is no doubt the most immersive way to experience a new culture, reading may be the next best thing when that’s not an option.

Asian American and Pacific Islander authors are more than willing to put pen to paper to share stories of their heritage, their cuisine, their traditions and values and so much more.

While sometimes those tales take place abroad, other times they’re set locally and provide the author’s perspective on what it’s like to be of Asian or Pacific Islander heritage living in America. Sometimes that means stories of adjusting to contrasting societal norms and other times it could be descriptions of what it means to face hate and racism.

Regardless of the topic, these narratives are often woven together beautifully and leave the reader with a new understanding of something or someone they may not have known much about before.

During AAPI Heritage Month and beyond, here are some of the best books that will help bibliophiles gain that unique wisdom and appreciation.