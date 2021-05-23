Mother of Ronald Green calls for accountability as Louisiana State Police reveal more details of investigation

The mother of Ronald Green is calling for accountability in the death of her son after body and dash cam video was released over the weekend two years after the initial incident.

Louisiana State police in a press conference on Friday said they were already looking to release body and dash cam video, saying they wanted to wait for an appropriate time. But the mother of Green disagrees and is claiming police have a lot to explain.

”It’s unfortunate that the path to get here today, has taken this long. But we’re at a point where we can hopefully provide information,” said Col. Lamar Davis with the Louisiana State Police.

Davis addressed public after excerpts of a more than 30-minute video was published by the Associated Press.

“I’m scared. I’m scared to get out of the car,” said Green in parts of the video.

The 2019 video sharing the moments leading to 49-year old Green’s death.

“Okay Okay… I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m scared!” shouted Green.

According to state police, three out of the seven officers received some form of punishment for their involvement in the death of Green.

On the body camera video of one of the officers, Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, detailed his point of view.

“I beat the ever living (bleep) out of him, choked him and everything else trying to get him under control,” Hollingsworth said on the video. “The son of a (bleep) was still fighting and we was still wrestling with him trying to hold him down, because he was spitting blood everywhere, and all of a sudden he just went limp.”

Hollingsworth was set to be terminated, but hours after he learned of his forced release from the department last year, he died in a single-vehicle car crash.

The other two troopers, Dakota DeMoss and Kory York, both received other varied forms of punishments.

York had a 50-hour suspension and DeMoss had two letters of reprimand and intent to terminate on a separate excessive use of force case.

“These actions are in compliance with the rules of the state police commission,” Davis said.

Mona Hardin, Green’s mother who lives in Orlando, said state police first claimed her son died from injuries in the car crash that ended the chase.

“Do you know that I haven’t even screamed, I haven’t even cried for my son because this has been a living nightmare,” Hardin said.

Later changing the story, state police acknowledged there was a struggle and said Green died en route to the hospital.

The family has filed a wrongful death suit.

“They have no credibility, they continue to try and shy away from and shine the light on other issues that has nothing to do with my son’s murder,” Hardin said.

Louisiana State Police says they are already in process of reviewing their policies for changes.

The justice department is still conducting its criminal investigation and the FBI is also involved.

Results of their investigation are underway.