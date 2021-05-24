Man nicknamed ‘Pookie’ shot Eustis neighbor amid ongoing dispute, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies arrested a 42-year-old Eustis man accused of shooting his neighbor as the victim retrieved his puppy from the suspect’s yard following an ongoing dispute, records show.

Gary Davis, 42, of Eustis, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for one count of aggravated battery with a firearm stemming from a May 18 shooting.

[TRENDING: When to see the supermoon eclipse | 80 yearbook photos of girls edited by school | Nearly naked woman arrested after high-speed chase]

Ad

According to the arrest warrant, Eustis police responded to a shooting at 604 Kensington Street. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his right buttock area and in his right calf, according to the warrant. The victim was airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

At the time of the shooting, the victim’s partner and children were inside the home, police said.

The victim’s girlfriend told detectives they had been having issues for about a month with some people who lived across the street known as “Pookie and Tuff.” She said “Pookie’s” real name was Gary Davis.

The woman said prior to the shooting, the victim saw one of their puppies had broken out of its enclosure and run across the street to “Pookie’s” property. The suspect grabbed the dog by its legs and was hurting the puppy, according to the report. The victim went over to get the dog and when he was walking back he was shot, according to the girlfriend’s account.

Ad

Davis was booked into the Lake County Jail and posted $10,000 bail Sunday.