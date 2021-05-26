Man shot, killed at Orange County apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 31-year-old man was found shot to death late Tuesday at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at the Royal Place Apartments near Evans High School.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said several 911 calls were made after gunshots were heard.

Deputies said they discovered a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, according to sheriff’s officials.

Witnesses told authorities that the shooter fled the scene.

No other details have been released.