Full Sail student accused of hitting officer with skateboard in Capitol siege to be released from jail

FBI Investigators say this photo shows Grady Owens' skateboard used to hit Capitol police. (Image: DOJ)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Full Sail University student accused of hitting an officer with a skateboard in the siege at the Capitol on Jan. 6 will be released from the Orange County jail, according to court records.

On this day, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building while Congress was about to vote to certify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 election.

Grady Owens, 21 is facing four felony charges and two misdemeanor offenses.

Court documents show Owens is accused of hitting an officer in the head with the skateboard.

Prosecutors said during the breach at the Capitol, Owens and his father are accused of trying to prevent officers from pushing rioters outside of the building.

Owens and his dad were able to get into the Capitol building during the breach, according to court documents.

The 21-year-old was arrested on April 1.

Owens will have a status conference at 10 a.m. on June 25.

Court documents show Owens will have to be in home detention until his status conference.

Court officials will also issue Owens a location monitoring device.

