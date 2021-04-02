Full Sail student remains in custody after arrest following Capitol siege

ORLANDO, Fla. – A judge said 21-year-old Grady Owens will remain in custody.

The Full Sail University student is facing three felony charges and one misdemeanor — including assaulting an officer and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Federal prosecutors said images from a report show Owens holding a black skateboard. The report stated that Owens used the skateboard to assault an officer on Jan. 6 during the riot at the Capitol.

The judge said at a hearing Friday that Owens struck the officer so violently, it caused a concussion.

Owens went before a judge this morning at the United State’s Court House in Orange County, where his great uncle and aunt from Longwood were both in attendance.

His great uncle, David Green, testified, calling Owens a good person.

The defense asked the judge to consider Green as an appropriate third-party custodian, but ultimately the judge ruled Owens will remain in custody.

It was also mentioned in court by the judge that Owens’ father bought plane tickets for the two of them and they both flew from Texas to Washington, D.C.

The prosecution said both entered the restricted area of the Capitol.

