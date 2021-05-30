‘We all have a part to play:’ Orlando doctor heals community, funds local schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dr. Sundeep Ram is a healer at heart. Whether he’s patching up patients as a doctor who specializes in internal medicine or donating to Central Florida public schools, Ram dives into community involvement headfirst.

“I’ve always wanted to help people, especially those that are less fortunate,” said Ram, who lives in Orlando but practices medicine all over the country. “No matter your profession, if you’re able to help your local community, I encourage you to do so. We all have a part to play in helping to make the world a better place.”

[TRENDING: DeSantis: Cruise ships not immune from Fla. COVID ‘passport’ ban | Boy on life support after getting caught in parking garage gate | Who’s getting pulled over in Fla.?]

Ad

Ram said his connection to his Indian American roots and family influenced his medical journey.

“I was really inspired when I would travel to India to visit my extended family and see the lack of proper medical care there,” Ram said.

His father, who is also a doctor, moved their family from India to the U.S., allowing Ram to pursue medicine at Penn State University and eventually become a hospitalist in various rural medical facilities, including in Clermont at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Despite the path his parents paved, Ram said he still had reservations about whether he would make it as a doctor.

“It’s very competitive to get into medicine being Indian American. I had to have a plan B in case I didn’t get into medical school,” Ram said.

Now, he is a locum tenens hospitalist, or a doctor who fills in at facilities that are short staffed.

“I find it very interesting that my patients of all backgrounds enjoy having a physician with an Indian background,” Ram said. “Some actually request one, and they are very inquisitive and appreciative of my culture. Cultural diversity in healthcare is very important.”

Ad

Whatever hospital he is in, he pursues medicine with a passion, according to Sabrina Ram, president of Blu Lotus and also Ram’s sister.

“(He) has been on the front lines of the pandemic treating COVID-19 patients,” Sabrina Ram said.

(Image credit: Sabrina Ram)

Even though Ram is currently stationed in rural Wyoming, he proves you can take the doctor out of Central Florida, but you can’t take Central Florida out of the doctor.

Ram donated $4,500 to Seminole County Public Schools and $4,433 to Orange County Public Schools in an effort to clear student lunch debt during the pandemic.

“I wanted to help my local community that was in need, especially because of the COVID-19 pandemic... I donated to public school children because they are the most in need. This will help many of the parents who have lost their jobs or are struggling to make ends meet during this difficult time.”