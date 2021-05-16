The Weekly: Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

ORLANDO, Fla. – Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrates the contributions of one of the fastest growing groups living in the U.S.

The Asian American and Pacific Islander community is seeing similar growth here in Central Florida and that led to the creation of a new leadership role in Orange County.

Shally Wong’s role as special assistant to Mayor Jerry Demings focuses on Asian American outreach.

Wong joins News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth for “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to discuss Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and why it is even more critical this year.

Wong also explains the challenges facing the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

News 6 is covering Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month throughout the month of May.

