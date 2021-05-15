Head-on crash kills 2 in Volusia County, troopers say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people died in a deadly head-on crash in Volusia County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 22-year-old woman was heading north in the southbound lanes of State Road 415.

A 54-year-old man driving a 2002 Chevy pick-up truck with a trailer was heading south when the front of the Hyundai hit his truck head on, according to the FHP.

State patrol said the man, of Deltona, and the woman, of New Smyrna Beach, both died as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.