Local News

Teen hit by vehicle in front of Merritt Island High School

Victim flown to trauma center for treatment, first responders say

Thomas Mates
, Producer

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A teen was badly hurt when they were hit by a vehicle in front of Merritt Island High School Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mustang Way and North Courtenay Parkway, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The victim, who first responders said was around the age of 16, had a head injury and was treated by BCFR crews before being flown to a trauma center for treatment.

No other information on the victim or their condition was given nor was there any information provided about the driver involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated when additional information becomes available.

