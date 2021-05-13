23-year-old Titusville woman killed in rollover crash on Old Cheney Highway

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Titusville woman was killed early Thursday in a crash in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 1:45 a.m. on Old Cheney Highway near Hacienda Drive.

The FHP said the woman was driving a 2002 Dodge pickup truck east on Cheney Highway when she drove into the grass median for an unknown reason. The pickup overturned and entered the westbound lanes, striking an oncoming car, troopers said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

The car driver, a 30-year-old Deltona man, suffered minor injures, the FHP said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the FHP report stated.