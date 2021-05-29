6-year-old boy caught in Orlando parking garage gate in serious condition, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 6-year-old boy is in serious condition after getting caught in a roll-up parking garage gate, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department said officers responded to the 300 block of E. Concord St. Saturday morning where the boy was caught in the gate. Police were able to get the boy out of the gate.

Officers then performed CPR on the child, according to the department. The boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The details surrounding what led up to the boy getting caught in the gate has not been released yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.