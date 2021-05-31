Nashville store apologizes for Star of David anti-vax badges

A Nashville retailer is apologizing after offering the sale of yellow Star of David badges, which read “not vaccinated.”

The owner of Hatwrks posted to Instagram Sunday, saying the move was not meant to “trivialize the Star of David or disrespect what happened to millions of people.”

The “not vaccinated” badges sparked demonstrators to gather outside of the store over the weekend, with signs like “Nashville condemns Hatwrks.”

Western apparel maker Stetson also announced it was cutting ties with the retailer.

Hatwrks has removed its post about the patches and says it has no plan to sell them or give them away.