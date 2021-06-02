Select Centra Care locations to offer COVID-19 vaccine to 12 and older

Centra Care seeing several cases of COVID-19 reinfection each week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Centra Care clinic locations in several Central Florida counties will be offering Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shots to anyone 12 years and older beginning next week.

AdventHealth announced it will begin shifting its vaccination efforts to the health care provider’s Centra Care locations, providing an additional option to the community.

[TRENDING: Children, 12 and 14, open fire on deputies | ‘I just pushed a bear:’ Video shows girl protecting pups | Deputy suspended over TikTok]

Ad

Starting June 7, seven Centra Care locations will be offering free shots by appointment. Second doses will be scheduled when someone gets their first dose.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“Now is the time to bring vaccines further into our communities to make sure we make it as convenient as possible for everyone to receive a vaccine,” CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care Dr. Scott Brady said. “Our large vaccination events were hugely successful in getting tens of thousands of shots in arms as quickly as possible and we’re looking to build on that success as we continue this life saving work.”

Appointments are available at CentraCare.org for seven AdventHealth Centra Care locations:

Ad