Orlando vaccine events offer convenience for parents to get their families vaccinated

ORLANDO, Fla. – There was a fairly low turnout Wednesday at a mobile vaccine site held in the Orlando neighborhood of Washington Shores.

While the Florida Department of Emergency Management haven’t released official numbers from the vaccine site, News 6 counted fewer than 50 people who turned out to get the vaccine outside of the James A. Smith Neighborhood Center.

Pfizer vaccines were on hand for anyone 12 and up. Johnson and Johnson vaccines were also available.

“My school is going on a trip, so I thought it was important to get the vaccine,” said Nehemiah Smith, 15.

Smith said he can’t wait for his upcoming class trip to California, and he wants to make sure that he’s safe on his trip and as the summer approaches.

“I thought it would hurt, but it doesn’t - and it’s helping your community,” said Smith.

He got the Pfizer second dose shot and his mom believes more parents should encourage their kids to get vaccinated.

“Kids can still get it and potentially have some side effects and different things,” said Demeteius Dennard. “I think it’s very important for us, especially in the black community, to get vaccinated so we can stay safe.”

The vaccine event was in partnership with the City of Orlando and the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

“As we’re opening for summer camps and planning for vacations and everyone planning for us to go back to school in the fall, it’s very important that everyone gets vaccinated so we can keep our entire families safe,” said Orlando city commissioner Bakari Burns.

Burns said his 13-year-old daughter is getting the vaccine Thursday and she’s excited about it.

He said he knows there is still some vaccine hesitancy and its why he’s working to make sure people are informed and that vaccines sites are more accessible in all communities.

“For some of our minority communities, those messages sometimes have to come from their elected officials, their doctors, their pastors,” Burns said.

These events are happening at community centers across Orlando to try and make it more convenient for parents to get their kids vaccinated.

On Wednesday there’s was similar vaccine event for anyone 12 and up at the John H. Jackson Center in Parramore from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, it’ll be at the Englewood Neighborhood Center from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.