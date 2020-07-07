COVID-19 latest information for Orlando, Florida

Publisher

Location

Orlando, Florida

Last reviewed

7/7/2020 12:30 p.m. EDT

Overview

The state of Florida reported 7,347 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 213,794 since COVID-19 was detected in the state on March 1. The recent surge in new cases comes as the NBA and MLS head to Disney World, where they will live in a “bubble” why restarting their respective leagues. Disney World will reopen to the public this week, too.

Businesses & facilities

Many businesses continue to reopen, including Splitsville, a luxury bowling alley at Disney Springs. The Disney Springs entertainment venue closed in mid-March due to the pandemic.

Social distancing

Orange County leaders expressed concern last week that Fourth of July could be troublesome and lead to another increase in cases like the state saw after the busy Memorial Day weekend, but Mayor Jerry Demings said he was happy to see people wearing masks and social distancing.

“I drove around the county quite a bit. I saw a much better response on the Independence Day weekend than I did during the Memorial Day weekend in terms of people who were wearing masks and following the CDC guidelines,” Demings said. “That was the type of desired response we wanted to see from our community and I believe that if that continues, then we somewhat control our destiny going forward in terms of stopping the spread of the virus.”

Mask mandates

Several Central Florida counties and cities, including Orange County, are now mandating that masks be worn in public spaces. Cocoa Beach will discuss a face mask mandate, while Orange City passed a mask measure Monday night.

Healthcare status

There are 357 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Orange County, according to Dr. Raul Pino. He said there are 511 hospital beds, 499 ventilators, 58 ICU beds for adults, 46 ICU beds for children and 13 long-term care facility beds available in the county.

Schools

Florida schools on Monday were ordered to reopen next month. Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran signed the order, with the stated goal of reopening all brick-and-mortar schools for at least five days a week for all students beginning in August, according to the executive order. Students will be given the option to continue virtual learning, however.

Theme parks

Disney World plans to reopen Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom to the public on Saturday. Walt Disney World cast members will play the role of guests this week as they test Disney’s safety changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Food & dining

Miami-Dade County has ordered restaurants to close again due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in South Florida, but restaurants in the Orlando area remain open. Food establishments must continue to keep capacity at 50%, with 6 feet between parties. Groups should be limited to 10 people or fewer and indoor waiting areas should be limited.

Public Transit

SunRail and Lynx are fully operational, but both have increased measures to ensure their respective trains and buses are thoroughly cleaned.

How to help

