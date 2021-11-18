Masks to be optional for everyone at Orange County schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Masks will be optional for everyone at Orange County Public Schools, according to the district.

Students no longer need an opt-out form from a parent to not wear a mask in class, according to school officials.

The district said the latest move was made after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed anti-vaccine mandate bills into law.

OCPS families, as a result of the passage of a new law this week in Tallahassee, masks will now be optional for students... Posted by Orange County Public Schools on Thursday, November 18, 2021

[TRENDING: Orlando leaders see promise in new ideas for Fashion Square Mall | Fill up on holiday cheer at 10 Central Florida Christmas light displays | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

OCPS officials said teachers and staff will no longer monitor face mask compliance.

On Nov. 29, masks will be optional for all adults on OCPS property, according to school officials.

The latest weekly positivity rate for the coronavirus in Florida was listed at 2.5%, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Health officials say 69% of people 5 and older are vaccinated in Orange County.

The district reminded everyone to check ocps.net for future COVID-19 vaccine events.