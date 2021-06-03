Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis kicks off 2021 Python Challenge

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, a 14-foot, 95-pound, female Burmese python is held tightly by wildlife biologist Ian Bartoszek after he captured the snake in Naples, Fla. Iguanas, Burmese pythons, monitor lizards and many other reptile invasive species have taken hold in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, to move these animals onto a prohibited list. That means they can only be brought to Florida for exhibition, such as a zoo, and at a research facility. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

MIAMI – Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday will kick off the 2021 Python Challenge in the Everglades.

DeSantis will hold a news conference west of Miami at 10 a.m. to announce the 2021 initiative. The news conference will be streamed live in the video player at the top of this story.

According to the Florida Python Challenge website, the 2021 effort starts at 8 a.m. on July 9 and ends at 5 p.m. on July 18.

The event is a 10-day competition, challenging participants to remove as many invasive Burmese pythons from Florida’s public lands as possible.