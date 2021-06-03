Former Seminole County judicial candidate gets house arrest for sex with teen

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A former candidate for Seminole County judge was sentenced to house arrest and probation for having sex for a teenage girl who worked on his campaign, court documents show.

Andrew Jones was charged with unlawful sexual activity with a 16 or 17-year-old in September 2019.

According to the arrest report, the victim had been helping with then 40-year-old Jones’ judicial campaign.

The victim was at Jones’ Longwood home working on the campaign when “one thing led to another” and the two engaged in sexual intercourse, according to the report. Jones was also recorded on surveillance video at a CVS in Longwood buying an emergency contraceptive pill.

Records from the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Office showed Jones was running for Group 6 county judge and withdrew from the race shortly after his charges.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Jones to 2 years house arrest and 8 years probation.