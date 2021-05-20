Seminole County looking to incentivize vaccinations with coupons, beer

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County is looking at ways to incentivize people to get vaccinated, like offering coupons to grocery stores, according to the county’s Emergency Manager, Alan Harris.

He said incentives may be a way to reach the younger age group.

“How do we reach those individuals? Well, maybe we reach them through the grocery coupons, maybe we reach them with partnering with one of our bars and making it a free shot for a free pint of beer,” Harris said.

At Seminole County’s next two vaccination events the county said it will be offering $10 coupons to be used at qualifying grocery stores to those who get the vaccine.

“We’ve been working with private industries to come up with some types of incentives for those that may be on the fence,” Harris said.

He said they’ve already had discussions with some of the bars in downtown Sanford to look at possibly doing a beer for those 21 and older that get the vaccine.

Harris said while they’ve seen a decrease in demand at the public sites, the private sites, like Walmart and CVS, have kept the vaccination numbers relatively steady.

The next two events are Friday at Eastmonte Park and Monday at Seminole State College.

Both events go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and those interested need to book an appointment.