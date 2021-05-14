Seminole County Public Schools hold first high school graduation this year

Hagerty High School held its graduation at the University of Central Florida's football stadium

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The weather was perfect, and the crowds were big at the commencement ceremony for Hagerty High School.

Over 500 students accepted their diplomas on stage at the University of Central Florida’s football stadium.

The university ended its mask mandate this week and grads were happy to finally show off their smiles.

“I am nervous but excited,” Alexis Costa said.

Costa brought her whole family out for her big day — a day she wasn’t sure was going to happen because of the pandemic.

“I didn’t think we were going to have a graduation at all,” Costa said.

Zachary Dubler said having a graduation ceremony gave him and his classmates a sense of normalcy, just in time to end senior year.

“It is very exciting that we actually got to do this. It was very last minute but it’s very exciting and I’m glad we got to do it. Everything normal pretty much,” Dubler said.

Seminole County Public Schools will host more high school commencement ceremonies next week at UCF.

